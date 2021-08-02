Dry with some haze for Monday; scattered rain works in on Tuesday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal today in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. Expect dry conditions all day with mostly sunny skies.

Haze will still be spotted for some of us. Again, if you are sensitive to air pollution be cautious today and tomorrow.

Overnight clouds will increase and a stray shower or two are possible after midnight. Temperatures will be on the cooler end again in the 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us tomorrow all thanks to a stalled front to our southeast.

Main thing we will witness from storms are heavy downpours. The rain and cloudy skies will also help keep us cooler in the upper 60s and 70s for our highs.

We hold onto a chance for some scattered rain and storm activity into Wednesday and Thursday, but not expecting any washouts or widespread activity. On the drought monitor the eastern and southern half of our viewing area is considered abnormally dry. Not thinking the rain will help us get out of that dry stage, but the scattered activity will help some of us this week.