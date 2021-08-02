In heat emergency, southern Europe scrambles for resources

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkey is seeking international help to fight wildfires, and neighbor Greece is using old power stations to cope with demand for air conditioning as a heat wave intensifies in southeast Europe. With temperatures reaching 45 C (113 F) in some areas, the extreme weather is fueling wildfires as well storms in Italy and Croatia. A climate expert says the destructive weather conditions are becoming more frequent and deadly. A small tornado in Istria, on Croatia’s northern Adriatic coast, toppled trees that destroyed several cars. Hours later a large fire erupted outside the nearby resort of Trogir, threatening homes and the local power supply. Dozens were treated for light smoke inhalation in Italy after flames tore through a pine forest.