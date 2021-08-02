In-person classes return to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic medicine

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - Classes are underway at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic medicine for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last year higher education looked different for students as a majority of classes took place virtually.

Students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), who spoke to WVVA News said this presented many challenges for them last year.

"It was difficult because of COVID so we were doing our lectures at home, um we weren't able to continue doing the things that we were doing such as volunteering or shadowing positions," said Rachel Wilson, a first year student at the school.

"It was a lot of adjustments at first because you know no one's …. it's pretty unprecedented for our time," said Sumeet Salvi, a second year student.

Dr. Linda Boyd, the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of WVSOM, said the campus has a high vaccination rate, meaning students can return to a sense of normalcy.

"It's really exciting to see the students back on campus especially the second year students who had to go through last year remotely, they're so excited to see each other, they're so excited to see their profesors, in person and see what their face looks like and not just their eyes and the energy on campus is really great," said Dr. Boyd.

Wilson and Salvi said they are excited that things are returning to normal including volunteering again and interacting with peers and professors, face-to-face.

"It's just nice to get some hands on experience, be able to work directly with our classmates, um virtual learning you know while it was..you know we were able to do it, I think it's just more effective for us to be in person, be able to have that one on one time with faculty and one on one time with our uh other classmates," said Wilson.

"Sometimes it's just better to see people in person, talk to people, maybe talk to the teachers more in person so you can create that like personal connection and be more social, and that's just like a huge part of med school, you dont want to just do school work, you want to do other stuff as well," said Salvi.

Boyd said the school is still taking COVID-19 precautions by requiring masks in lab classes and spacing out students in lecture classes in order to maintain social distancing.