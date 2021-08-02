Jets’ Morgan Moses rejuvenated after parting with Washington

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Morgan Moses never really expected to be with the New York Jets right now. The big offensive tackle figured he’d still be in Washington, helping anchor the line as a durable presence who was also a fan favorite. The 30-year-old Moses instead parted ways with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2014 when he was cut in May after seven seasons. The Jets signed Moses to a one-year, $3.6 million deal a few weeks before training camp and he has quickly felt at home.