Jury deliberates in case of Raleigh County man accused of sexually assaulting, abusing young girl from the age of four

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A verdict could be reached at any moment in the case against a Raleigh man accused of sexual assault and abuse that prosecutors say started when the child was four.

In a 21-count indictment, Richard Chambers of Ghent is facing charges ranging from first-degree sexual assault to sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

The last thing the jury heard before deliberating were closing arguments by the prosecution and defense. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield reminded jurors of the evidence presented during the last four days at trial — including the defendant’s own admission that he had touched himself with the victim recording the incident on a recorded jail line. He said the abuse started when the girl was four in 2014 and ended when she was eight in 2018.

“You heard from this little girl’s counselor that she still has issues with projection. She still has issues with self-worth. She still has issues with self harming,” Hatfield told the jury.

Hatfield also reminded jurors that the girl was able to correctly pinpoint where in Chambers’ room police would be able to find evidence of the abuse (semen).

Chief defense counsel Stacey Fragile pushed back.

“The DNA experts found his semen on a blanket on his bed. That doesn’t make him a sexual abuser, that makes him an ordinary man.”

In her closing, Fragile told the jury there were enough unanswered questions in the case to result in an acquittal.

“This story, if true, would have and should have left proof... it didn’t.”

Hatfield responded by asking the jury what kind of reward would there be for the victim in having to retell her story over and over, submitting to a physical exam, and testifying within feet of Chambers.

“On Friday, you heard from her. We’re here because the defendant from January of 2014 to December of 2018 systematically shaped and molded and manipulated who this little girl would be for the rest of her life.”