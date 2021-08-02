Justice: Virus cases increasing, but no mask mandate planned

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says there’s no plans for a mask mandate as the state sees an increasing number of coronavirus cases. Justice told news outlets Monday during a briefing that the delta variant is now present in 29 counties. He said the total number of active cases are now at 2,480 after having dipped below 1,000 and hospitalizations have risen to 152. Virus outbreaks have been reported at five long-term care facilities and at 10 churches. The state will hold its final vaccine incentive drawing this week and winners will be announced on Thursday.