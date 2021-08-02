Laughter, tears, cheers at funeral for Biz Markie

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — Friends and family of Biz Markie celebrated his life and legacy at a funeral, remembering the rapper as larger than life and full of love. At the Patchogue Theatre on Long Island on Monday, Biz Markie’s black coffin was placed center stage, an arrangement of white flowers on top. Markie, known for the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” died last month at the age of 57. Among those who attended the funeral were Ice-T and Fat Joe, as well as Montell Jordan and Al B. Sure.