Liz Weston: 4 cash-raising pitfalls (and better options)

When you need money, and you need it right now, it can be hard to think past the current crisis. But pausing to consider all your options could end up saving you money and grief. There are cheaper and safer options than taking out a high-interest loan, skipping health insurance, not filing income taxes or pulling money out of your 401(k). Take a moment to understand the downsides of any source of quick cash you’re considering. For instance, you could lose your vehicle if you can’t pay a car title loan. And failing to file taxes puts you on the wrong side of extensive IRS debt collection powers.