Marshall University Flight School ceremony set for next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School in West Virginia is opening for the fall semester, which begins in a few weeks. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Aug. 10. School starts Aug. 23. The new facility is located at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Marshall says students will earn a bachelor of science degree with a major in commercial pilot-fixed wing. The flight school is expected to enroll more than 200 students when it’s in full operation and produce about 50 commercial pilots each year.