Poland’s PM wants accord with EU on law and judiciary

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he wants to reach “some kind of accord” with the European Union. The comments come amid a standoff over the way Poland’s government has sought to discipline judges and other judicial changes. His comments follow similar remarks from President Andrzej Duda, and seem to indicate a willingness to seek compromise over changes to the way the right-wing government approaches changes to the justice system. Since the ruling party took power in 2015, it has overhauled the justice system in a way that has given the party new powers over the courts and appointment of judges. Some of the changes have drawn criticism and warnings of sanctions from the EU. 

