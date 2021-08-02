Police officers become candidates as policing debate rages

LAS VEGAS (AP) — About a half-dozen police chiefs and high-ranking law enforcement officers are running for higher office more than a year after George Floyd’s murder prompted debate over police reform and whether to slash law enforcement funding. The candidates are white, Black and Latino and a mixture of Republicans and Democrats. Their political views mostly tack toward the center but sometimes defy traditional party lines. As violence rises in cities nationwide, the outcome of these elections could send a strong signal about evolving attitudes on policing and crime in America.