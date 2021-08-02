Realmuto, Segura help Phillies rally to 7-5 win vs Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, two-run single to highlight a five-run rally in the ninth inning that carried the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-5 victory against the Washington Nationals. Trailing 3-2, the Phillies started the winning rally when Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski opened the ninth with singles off Gabe Klobosits (0-1). Jean Segura doubled off Wander Suero to tie the game and Realmuto singled to put the Phillies ahead. Alec Bohm added an RBI single for a four-run lead. Carter Kieboom hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth before Ian Kennedy recorded his 17th save and first with the Phillies since being acquired from Texas.