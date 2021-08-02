Rome governor pledges vaccinations go on despite hacking

ROME (AP) — The governor of the region including Italy’s capital, Rome, is pledging that a powerful hacking intrusion, into its second day, won’t interrupt COVID-19 vaccinations. Lazio region governor, Nicola Zingaretti, also told reporters on Monday that the hacking, still underway after more than 36 hours, won’t disrupt ambulance, emergency room and other hospital services for citizens. But until the hacking is resolved, residents of the region won’t be able to sign up via the region’s website, to receive the vaccine. The hacking was under investigation, including any foreign origin. The governor said existing appointments for a first or second dose of the vaccine through Aug. 13 will be honored.