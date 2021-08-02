Seattle mayoral primary will be test of progressive movement

SEATTLE (AP) — A year after racial justice and anti-police demonstrators took over part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, there are lines outside restaurants and bars in and around the former protest zone. Pickup soccer games and dog owners playing fetch dominate a park formerly occupied by a tent encampment. But the same issues of policing, equity, disorder and homelessness are animating Seattle’s Tuesday mayoral primary, a contest that highlights a political divide between activist-left voters and more moderate progressives. Fifteen candidates are seeking to advance to the November election. Seattle’s elections are nonpartisan. The top two-vote getters will face off in the general election.