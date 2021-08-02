Seneca Health Center to host “Kid Frenzy” event

RAINELLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Seneca Health Services in Greenbrier County is partnering with the community to host Kid Frenzy on Saturday, August 7.

The free event will feature various activities for kids, including bounce houses and creative arts and crafts activities.

Leaders with Seneca Health Center said this event serves to reach out to children impacted by the drug crisis.

The organizations in charge of the event are also searching for volunteers to help run booths at the event, which will occur at the city park in Rainelle on Saturday from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM.

The organizations putting on and contributing to the event are Seneca Health Services, God's Way Home, WV Inflatables, Community Members, Town of Rainelle, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Children, and Youth Advocacy Center, Legal Aide of WV, The Marvel Center, Rainelle Medical Center, Greenbrier Avenue Church of God, WV Probation and Home Confinement, First Baptist Church Rainelle, and Rainelle Fire Department.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Seneca Health Services by phone at 304-497-0500, ext. 115.