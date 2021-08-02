Summers County man pulls drivers to safety following crash

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Summers County man pulled two drivers to safety after a fiery crash on Monday morning.

Summers County deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident near the Pipestem Creek area just after 11 a.m. Bystander William Rose removed both drivers from their vehicles.

Officials say Rose's actions saved the life of one of the drivers.

Both drivers were transported for medical care for non-life-threatening injuries. This accident is still under investigation at this time.

