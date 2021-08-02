Tazewell County Schools releases mask policy

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Tazewell County public schools has released their mask guidelines for the upcoming school year.

When school starts on August 19, masks will be optional for all students, faculty and staff. Masks will be provided to those who want to wear one.

Masks will be required on the school bus. Drivers and students are required to wear a mask at all times while on Tazewell County Public Schools buses, during morning and afternoon commutes and after school activities.

Tazewell County Public Schools say they will continue to monitor all county and state metrics regarding COVID-19. The school system reserves the right to update these measures as they see fit.

Tazewell County will also participate in the Virginia K-12 testing program to keep track of school population COVID-19 infection rates.

School officials say that Tazewell County Schools will continue deep cleaning, frequent hand washing and social distancing where possible. Any individual feeling sick is encouraged to stay home.