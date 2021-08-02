Tazewell County Schools won’t require students to mask up

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA)- Leaders with Tazewell County's School Board say they will not require students, faculty or staff to wear masks in the classroom in the new school year. Students who ride school buses will have to wear masks, as well as the drivers. That includes morning and afternoon bus runs, as well as athletic events and field trips.

"We'll continue to check our school metrics but also the community metrics. If we see an increase in numbers we will certainly reserve the right to enforce a mask mandate or social distance mandate. Whatever would go to help us continue to safely operate our schools." said Tazewell County Superintendent Chris Stacy.

There are mixed opinions in the Tazewell County community about whether or not students should be required to mask up. "I think the science suggests especially for the kids that it's not necessary. I think the school buses is a good idea but in the classroom, I just don't think so." said Scott Stephenson.

"I would think it should be mandatory, because these children are going home to grandparents, moms and dads and if they contract anything they're going to take it back home or vice versa." said Melissa Dominy.

According to Tazewell County Schools they will continue pandemic protocols in all schools. Including deep cleaning, social distancing, frequent hand washing and encouraging those who feel sick to stay home. Masks will be provided in each school for those individuals who want to wear one.