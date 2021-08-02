Tight hamstring sidelines Washington tackle Jonathan Allen

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington coach Ron Rivera says starting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was held out of practice because of a tight hamstring. Allen worked on a side field with trainers while the rest of the team practiced. Rivera called Allen day to day. First-round pick Jamin Davis did not take any snaps at linebacker in team drills because of an eye infection. Rivera said the team is trying to be careful with Davis. The same goes for quarterback Kyle Allen, who tweaked his surgically repaired left ankle Saturday. Practice Monday was the team’s first back at the practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia, after opening training camp in Richmond.