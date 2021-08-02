Zoom to pay $85M for privacy miscues at start of pandemic

Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit alleging allegations its videoconferencing service’s weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into its users’ personal information and made it too easy to disrupt their meetings during the early stages of the pandemic. The proposed deal disclosed in federal court documents filed Saturday still requires a judge’s approval. Millions of people in the U.S. could get a slice of the settlement. The payment amounts are expected to average $34 or $35 for those who subscribed to Zoom’s paid version and $11 or $12 for the overwhelming majority who used the free version.