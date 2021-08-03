1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since pandemic began

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Carnival Mardi Gras has docked in Puerto Rico — the first cruise ship to visit the U.S. territory since the pandemic began. Some cautiously celebrated Tuesday’s visit. The ship arrives as Puerto Rico is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases blamed on the Delta variant, but also as it seeks to restart its tourism sector, which depended on record numbers of cruise ship passengers visiting in recent years. The executive director of Puerto Rico’s Tourism Company tells The Associated Press that the government has taken precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including allowing only the fully vaccinated to disembark.