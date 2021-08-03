Belarusian activist found hanged in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian activist who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians fleeing persecution has been found dead in the Ukrainian capital. Vitaly Shishov, leader of the Kyiv-based Belarusian House in Ukraine, was found hanged in one of the city’s parks not far from his home, police said Tuesday. A murder probe has been launched, with police investigating a possible murder made to look like suicide, the statement read. In Belarus in recent weeks, authorities have ramped up the pressure against non-governmental organizations and independent media. Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has denounced civil society activists as “bandits and foreign agents.”