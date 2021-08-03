Below-normal temps to persist into Wednesday; low rain chance into midweek

High pressure just to our northwest will be battling a stalled front to our southeast for control over the weather pattern in coming days. An upper level disturbance moving through the area will keep a few more showers and storms around our area through sundown, gradually tapering overnight tonight. Besides a few heavier localized downpours though, widespread t-storms nor severe weather look likely. Overnight, we'll otherwise begin to dry back out with patchy fog, passing clouds, and cool low temps in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine than today, but more afternoon clouds as well. There is the chance that we could see another stray shower or passing t-storm due to the heat of the day, but most will stay dry tomorrow. We'll otherwise still be cooler than average with ENE winds...highs will top off in the 70s still for most Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will stay rather limited into Thursday, but we could see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday-Saturday as another upper level disturbance swings through the area. It is still not looking like wash-out, however. Get ready though....steamy weather could make a comeback through the weekend....

