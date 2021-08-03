Chinese espionage retrial sought for Tennessee researcher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to retry a former University of Tennessee researcher accused of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from NASA. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports prosecutors filed the notice in federal court in the case against Anming Hu. A federal judge declared a mistrial in June after jurors said they were at an “impasse.” Hu was an associate professor when he was charged in February 2020 with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. His attorney has asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing the government’s evidence is too weak.