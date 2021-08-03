Dale Miller, President/CEO of West Virginia Radio Corporation and longtime member of the WVBA, announces his retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Dale Miller, the long-time president and CEO of West Virginia Radio Corporation announced his retirement.

“Everything in life has a beginning, middle and end. The real art is to know when that end is upon us,” Miller, 69, said in an email to the staff.

John Raese, president and CEO of Greer Industries and Chairman of the Board of West Virginia Radio Corporation, said, “Dale has had a long and outstanding career leading WVRC for over 44 years. We will miss his leadership but even more so we will miss him as a friend and colleague in the daily life of our business. We wish Dale the very best in his retirement. It is well deserved.”

Miller began his career with WVRC in 1977. During his tenure, Miller expanded the company to include 30 radio stations in West Virginia and Maryland.

He served two terms as a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors. He is a past president of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, and he was awarded the Association’s highest honor in 1993 when he was named Broadcaster of the Year.

WVAQ-FM, the company’s flagship station in Morgantown, has won five Marconi Awards from the National Association of Broadcasters during Miller’s tenure.

“The relationships I have developed over these 44 years with so many of you are those things I cherish the most in my life,” Miller said.

Last Saturday, the American Legion baseball field at Mylan Park near Morgantown was named Dale Miller Field in his honor.

Miller said he plans to spend more time with his grandchildren in his retirement.