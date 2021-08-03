‘Do it for Babydog’ registration extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginians have more time to get their vaccine and register for the final drawing in the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery.

The registration deadline has been moved back to Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m.

“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it's too late.”

Registration originally closed on Monday night at 11:59, but closed early for the college scholarship prize due to a glitch in the system. The glitch has been corrected, and Gov. Justice reopened registration for all prizes.

The final round of winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 10.