Ex-WVa mayor pleads guilty in flood recovery funds probe

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — A former mayor in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to stealing federal relief funds meant to rebuild his city after a massive 2016 flood. State Auditor John B. McCuskey says ex-Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber pleaded guilty Monday to one count of obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses. Baber was accused of pocketing more than $2,400 from the city of Richwood. Baber isn’t the only local official who got in trouble. The city got more than $3.1 million in federal flood recovery money, and an audit found that various city officials diverted funds for personal use. Baber faces up to 10 years in prison.