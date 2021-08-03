EXPLAINER: Why track cycling records are falling at Olympics

IZU, Japan (AP) — Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected so much speed at the decade-old Izu Velodrome. But why are athletes going so fast? Well, there are a number of factors but they mostly boil down to this: The athletes are stronger and better, the conditions are right and the technology is the best it’s ever been. On the first day of track cycling alone, that translated into two new world records and an Olympic mark.