Fall like air in place for Tuesday; much needed rain works in as scattered showers and storms

Today looks to be the wettest day this work week as a stalled front to our southeast will try to push some showers into our area.

This will allow us to see scattered showers with isolated storms throughout all hours of the day today.

By this evening showers will start to become less numerous. Temperatures will stay on the cooler end thanks to the occasional rain and lack of sun. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and 70s. Dew points will mainly read in the 50s.

With the storms today some of us will witness some heavy downpours at times, but all together we aren't thinking anything severe is possible.

Overnight a few light showers will be with us. Most of the area should stay fairly dry though with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight will be cool in the 50s for most.

We are more dry for the middle of the work week with a few spotty showers and isolated storms at times. Temperatures gradually warm back up starting tomorrow with middle-upper 70s and 80s. By the end of the work week most of the viewing area should have highs reading in the 80s.