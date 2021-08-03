Final drawing in West Virginia vaccine sweepstakes postponed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has postponed the final drawing in the state’s vaccination sweepstakes for several days. That will allow more people to get their COVID-19 shots and enter for a chance to receive prizes. The final drawing was originally set for Wednesday but is now scheduled for Aug. 10. The registration deadline also was extended from Monday night to next Sunday. Among the prizes being offered in the finale are a grand prize of $1.588 million, a second-place prize of $588,000, two custom pickup trucks, hunting rifles and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. In addition, two people ages 12 to 25 will receive a full, four-year college scholarship.