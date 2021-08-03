First case of Delta variant confirmed in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Health Department has confirmed the first case of the Delta variant in the county.

Roger Topping, Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, says that residents should wear masks indoors and outdoors when in large groups.

According to the West Virginia COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 118 Delta variant cases statewide.

For CDC information about the Delta variant, click here.

Stay with WVVA for updates as we continue to monitor the spread of the Delta variant throughout our coverage area.