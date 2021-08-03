Harper’s home run helps Phillies to 5-4 win vs Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper’s solo home run against his former team ended up the difference in a 5-4 Phillies win on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. Harper hit a 430-foot home run to left-center field in the eighth inning against Javy Guerra. Harper’s 17th home run of the season put the Phillies in front 5-2. They eventually hung on for their third consecutive win to push their record back over .500 at 54-53. Zack Wheeler allowed eight hits and four earned runs in 7 ⅓ innings. Josh Bell hit a two-run homer for the Nationals.