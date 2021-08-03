Liberal Virginia prosecutors’ ouster sought by petition

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A group with Republican ties is launching an effort to have three liberal prosecutors in northern Virginia removed from office. The group called Virginians for Safe Communities said it will collect petitions seeking to oust the three prosecutors who were elected in 2019 on reform-based agendas — Steve Descano in Fairfax County, Buta Biberaj in Loudoun County and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington County. The group blames the trio for an increase in crime, arguing that they’ve gone soft on criminals. In a tweet, Descano responded that his agenda has been embraced by a majority of residents. He blamed the recall effort on “a fringe group of far-right Republicans.”