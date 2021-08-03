Man pleads guilty to laundering $6.2M in ‘romance scheme’

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder more than $6.2 million from a “romance scheme” to fraudulently solicit money from more than 200 victims targeted through social media and dating websites. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lesley Annor, of Gaithersburg, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge George Hazel is scheduled to sentence him on Oct. 29. Annor has been jailed since he and his brother, David Annor, were arrested in November 2020 on money laundering charges. Prosecutors say the brothers often targeted elderly or isolated people whom they contacted online.