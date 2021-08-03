Mercer County Rescue Squads respond to delta variant

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA)- Now that the delta variant is officially present in Mercer County. We checked in with the people who are among the first on scene for medical emergencies. Rescue squad leaders say they have been taking safety measures seriously since the start of the pandemic. Their measures include wearing N-95 masks, hazmat suits, sanitizing ambulances and practicing good self hygiene.

"We've basically been doing the same things since 2019. We're not really going to change a lot. Maybe just be a little more aware that the delta variant is more contagious and considerably more dangerous." said CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, Stacey Hicks.

First responders say they are not seeing as many coronavirus patients as they did this time last year. They acknowledge things can change if more people don't get vaccinated. "We'll probably go back to being more restrictive. Even our vaccinated people will be wearing masks. We're already prepared for buying more supplies, N-95's to see if it spreads like it possibly could." said Bluefield Rescue Squad Chief of Operations Sean Cantrell.

Officials within the rescue squad say it's important to get vaccinated and follow all CDC guidelines in hopes to avoid a scenario like we faced last year.