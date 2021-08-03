National Science Foundation awards $982K for WVU projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $982,000 for two research projects at West Virginia State University. The state’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito announced the awards. They said in a news release that one award is to study the relationship between microorganisms and soil carbon. The project will provide learning opportunities for over 100 high school students in rural West Virginia. The release said the foundation also awarded funding for a project to develop code to learn more about the origins of heavy elements in the universe.