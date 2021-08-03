NATO, EU join criticism of Iran over merchant ship attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO and the European Union are joining a growing chorus of international condemnation of Iran’s alleged attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea. Last Thursday’s drone strike on the MV Mercer Street killed a British national and a Romanian. It was the first known fatal strike on commercial shipping in the region after years of tensions over the tattered nuclear deal between western nations and Iran. NATO spokesman Dylan White says “allies remain concerned by Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region, and call on Tehran to respect its international obligations.” A European Commission spokeswoman also said Tuesday that such acts “are unacceptable.”