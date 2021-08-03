New York State AG: Investigators find Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed women

(WBNG) — The Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday morning that independent investigators have found Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

James said as a result of the findings, Governor Cuomo had violated state and federal laws.

According to a news release, the sexual harassment included “unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging and comments that accusers called ‘deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive or inappropriate.’”

The news release from the Attorney General’s Office noted that the investigation also found “the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story” and “the Executive Chamber fostered a ‘toxic’ workplace that enabled ‘harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”

Multiple women have accused Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment beginning in December 2020. The investigation into the accusations began on March 1, 2021 after the Executive Chamber made a referral for Attorney General James to select independent lawyers to investigate the accusations.

The investigation was led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark.

The Attorney General’s Office noted 179 people were interviewed and more than 74,000 documents, emails, texts, and pictures were reviewed as evidence during the course of the investigation.

Governor Cuomo also sat with the interviewers and answered their questions. The Attorney General’s Office noted Cuomo “denied the most serious allegations” by offering “blanket denials or that he had a ‘lack of recollection as to specific incidents.’”

Of the investigation, Attorney General James said:

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law. I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

