NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. It is the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions. The new requirement will be phased in over several weeks in August and September. It s the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant. Data shows that about 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated.