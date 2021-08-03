Princetonopoly makes a comeback

PRINCETON, W,Va. (WVVA)- Over in Princeton, The Railroad Museum plans on putting out another edition of Princetonopoly.

The small town take on the popular board game started in 2018. It features a multitude of business in the city of Princeton, both past and present. The museum in the past put out the 2018 and 2019 editions. But, ended up stalling the latest installment of the game for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The director of the Princeton Railroad Museum told us what the new addition of the game has to offer.

"Now we're going to do a 2021 edition. And, it's going to be a special retro edition. It's going to feature all the old stores, like G.C. Murphy, Lloyd's Bakery, Brock's Pizza, Lynch's. And, we will have the merchants, hopefully, that are in those stores now will sponsor that."

Currently, the 2019 edition of Princetonopoly are all sold out. But, According to officials, the 2021 version of the game will be hitting the shelves in early November.

To reserve a copy Princetonopoly, you can call the Princeton Railroad Museum at (304) 487-5060. There are only 400 copies available.