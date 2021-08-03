Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating Angela Lilly.

Officials say that Lilly has been reported missing by a family member. She was last seen on July 28 at Ruby Tuesdays on Harper Road.

Lilly is described as a 33-year-old white female, 5'5", with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information pertaining to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at (304)255-9300.