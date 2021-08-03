Services set for West Virginia soldier from Korean War

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Services are set for a West Virginia soldier who went missing during the Korean War. The U.S. Army says the remains of Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley will be interred Friday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Logan County community of Pecks Mill. Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville will hold a funeral service before the interment. The Chapmanville resident was 19 when his unit was attacked in North Korea, and he was reported missing in action in December 1950. Conley’s remains were turned over by North Korea in 2018 and were identified in June 2020. More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.