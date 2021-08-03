Tanks but no tanks! German fined for WWII weapons arsenal

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted an 84-year-old man of illegal weapons possession for having a personal arsenal that included a Panther tank, a flak cannon and multiple other items of World War II-era military equipment. The state district in the northern city of Kiel on Tuesday handed the man a suspended prison sentence of 14 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($300,000). The German news agency dpa reported that the court also ordered the defendant, whose name was not given in line with German privacy laws, to sell or donate the 45-ton tank and the anti-aircraft cannon to a museum or a collector within the next two years.