‘Terror of the Tug’ to premiere on Saturday at Pipestem

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) 'Terror of the Tug' will premiere at the Pipestem Resort Amphitheater this Saturday.



The one-night only performance will start at 8 p.m. Presented by McArts, 'Terror of the Tug' is a play written by Jean Battlo and based on events in the life and death of Sid Hatfield after the Matewan Massacre. This month also happens to be the 100th anniversary of the shooting of Sid Hatfield on the courthouse steps on August 1st.



The cost to attend Saturday's performance is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages six to 12, and children five and under are free.



"It's a real learning experience for the kids. I don't know if they teach this in the schools or not but it's a real part of the heritage in McDowell and Mingo counties," said Terry Kidd who plays Cabell Testerman.



For those who cannot make it on Saturday, 'Terror of the Tug' will return to the Welch Amphitheater on Saturday, August 14th, at 8 p.m., and on Saturday, September 4th, at 8 p.m.