UN chief: Threat to global peace from Islamic State rising

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a new report that the threat to international peace and security from the Islamic State extremist group is rising. He points to an “alarming” expansion of its affiliates in Africa and its focus on a comeback in its former self-declared “caliphate” in Syria and Iraq. The report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Tuesday. It says IS and other terrorist groups have taken advantage of “the disruption, grievances and development setbacks” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the ground and online.