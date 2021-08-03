Warden at NYC federal jail charged with killing husband

WASHINGTON (AP) — The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City has been charged with killing her husband at their New Jersey home. The jail currently houses socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Antonia Ashford, 44, was charged with murder and accused of fatally shooting her husband at their home in Jackson Township, prosecutors said. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says Ashford’s husband was found on the floor in their home with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Her arrest is the latest black eye for the Bureau of Prisons, which has been besieged for years by chronic violence, mismanagement and a severe staffing crisis.