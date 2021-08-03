Young Americans Korda, 21, Nakashima, 20, win in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sebastian Korda is less than a month past his 21st birthday. Brandon Nakashima turns 20 on Tuesday. Both young Americans picked up straight-set victories at the Citi Open. The 12th-seeded Korda moved into the second round at the hard-court event in the nation’s capital by beating Vasek Pospisil of Canada 7-5, 6-4. Wild-card entry Nakashima defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-3 in a first-round match. Korda next faces Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, while Nakashima’s opponent in the second round will be No. 6 seed Dan Evans of Britain. Nakashima made it to the championship matches at each of his last two tournaments.