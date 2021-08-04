2 passenger trains collide in Czech Republic, killing 2

PRAGUE (AP) — Two passenger trains have collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic, and firefighters say that two people have been killed and dozens have been injured. Police said the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. local time Wednesday in the town of Milavce. Czech Railways says an international high-speed train that connects the western Czech city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision. The Czech transport minister said human error likely caused the crash. He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location