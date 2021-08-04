$3 million settlement reached in fatal standoff shooting

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that a $3 million settlement has been reached in the 2016 death of a Black woman shot by Baltimore County police after a standoff. The Baltimore Sun reports that a county official and attorneys for the woman’s family confirmed the detail Wednesday. The settlement comes five years after Korryn Gaines’ death and resolves claims brought by her parents, daughter and estate. A county police officer shot Gaines during a standoff in 2016, killing her and injuring her then-5-year-old son, Kodi. Left unsettled are the legal claims brought by attorneys for Kodi, who was shot in the elbow and face and underwent surgeries for his injuries.