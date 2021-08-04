AP source: Wizards agree to 3-year deal with Dinwiddie

A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced, said Dinwiddie is heading to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade. The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that’s being vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dinwiddie played only three games last season for the Brooklyn Nets because of a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament. The previous season, he averaged 20.6 points for the Nets.